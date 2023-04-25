King Charles coronation: Who are the key players in historic 6 May service?

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, will be crowned in a historic coronation service at Westminster Abbey on 6 May.

The once-in-a-generation event will bring together all members of British society and beyond, with the guestlist for the coronation all set.

Charles’s children, Prince William and Prince Harry are both expected to attend, however the Duke of Sussex will not be accompanied by his wife, Meghan.

Ahead of the coronation, here’s a look at some of the key players for the big day.

