Where the King will travel on his coronation route through London

The route King Charles III will take through London on the day of his coronation on 6 May has been revealed.

With less than a month to go until the monarch is officially crowned, The Royal Family has released a video showing where the King and the Queen Consort will travel in the Diamond Jubilee state coach on their procession to Westminster Abbey.

Departing Buckingham Palace, the coach will make its way to Westminster Abbey passing several famous landmarks in the capital city.

