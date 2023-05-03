‘Majestic’ pie crowned The One Show’s Coronation Dish winner

The One Show has unveiled its Coronation Dish competition winner.

Five champions from BBC's MasterChef: The Professionals and Great British Menu were invited to create a savoury dish in honour of King Charles III and the Queen Consort ahead of Saturday's celebrations.

Great British Menu champion Adam Handling's chicken pie was announced as the winner by Mary Berry on Tuesday (2 May) after a public vote.

The chef's “majestic” creation features chicken thighs, cheese, leeks, and mushrooms.

