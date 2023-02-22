King Charles visits London’s largest food distribution charity without Camilla

King Charles III paid a solo visit to The Felix Project, a food distribution charity in London.

The Queen Consort was forced to pull out of the visit due to her recovery from Covid-19.

London’s largest food redistribution charity helps thousands by taking advantage of surplus supermarket food and redistributing it.

While at the facility the monarch met with staff and volunteers at the warehouse and kitchens as they prepared meals.

Volunteers churn out between 3,500 and 5,000 meals every day for those in need.

