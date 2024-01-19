Queen Camilla visited Aberdeen Art Gallery on Thursday, 18 January to open its new Safe Space, an initiative to provide help and guidance to people if they suspect someone is living with domestic abuse.

Her Majesty made the solo visit as King Charles III awaits treatment for an enlarged prostate.

On His Majesty’s health, the Queen told the Lord Provost: “He’s fine, thank-you very much. Looking forward to getting back to work.”

The 75-year-old monarch is at his private home Birkhall in Aberdeenshire as he prepares for a corrective procedure.