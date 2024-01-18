Watch: Queen Camilla gives update on King’s health ahead of operation

The Queen has said the King is “fine” and “looking forward to getting back to work” as he awaits treatment for an enlarged prostate.

Camilla was on a solo visit to Aberdeen Art Gallery on Thursday (18 January) to open its new Safe Space, an initiative to provide help and guidance to people if they suspect someone is living with domestic abuse.

Asked about the King by the Lord Provost, she replied: “He’s fine, thank you very much. Looking forward to getting back to work.”

The King, who is at his private home Birkhall in Aberdeenshire, is preparing for a corrective procedure after being diagnosed with a benign enlarged prostate.