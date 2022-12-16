Komodo dragons hatch in amazing timelapse footage

Amazing timelapse footage captures the "monumental" hatching of baby Komodo dragons in Texas.

San Antonio Zoo has shared the video showing the moment the hatchlings broke through their shells.

“This monumental hatching is a testament to the zoo’s persistence and commitment to conservation,” CEO Tim Morrow said.

Continuing, he added: "The hatchlings are thriving, and we are looking forward to watching them grow and help preserve the existence of Komodo dragons.”

The 10 new arrivals were a mix of boys and girls.

