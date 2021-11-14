Activision has apologised after what appeared to be blood-splattered pages of the Koran was filmed scattered across the ground in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies map.

In the scene, pages with Arabic script on them can be seen torn out and strewn over an unknown location in the Zombies map.

The content, which stoked a furious response on social media, has already been removed from the game, Activision said.

Activision didn’t describe the pages in its apology but did acknowledge “there was insensitive content to the Muslim community mistakenly included."

