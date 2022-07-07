Loving Labrador cuddles with brood of orphaned ducklings he adopted

Golden Labrador Fred cuddles 15 orphaned ducks he adopted after their mother mysteriously disappeared overnight at Mountfitchet Castle in Essex.

This is the second time Fred made headlines as had already adopted nine orphaned ducklings when he was ten years old in 2018.

His owner Jeremy Goldsmith says he’s not surprised Fred found a new family.

He explained: "Over the 15 years of owning him Fred has spent a lot of time at the Castle with the animals and it has become second nature to him being amongst the various rescued animals."

