Dad pole-dances while performing archery stunts

A Leeds dad has combined his two favourite hobbies, pole dancing and archery, to create a unique sport he has dubbed “pole archery.”

David Balcer-Whittle, 29, performs archery stunts in his back garden while spinning and jumping onto a pole.

The sportsman has been an archer since he was 15, and began pole dancing in his 20s.

While learning speed archery techniques, such as shooting whilst running, the father-of-one thought to combine his love for the two practices.

“Who knows, maybe one day you’ll see me on a stage or TV doing something really exciting,” Balcer-Whittle said.

