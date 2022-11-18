Lego to launch ‘jaw-dropping’ Eiffel Tower set made of over 10,000 pieces

Lego has announced the launch of a “jaw-dropping” Eiffel Tower set made with a whopping 10,001 pieces.

Once finished, the final result will stand at nearly five feet tall, making it the tallest-ever Lego set.

It is designed to be built in four stages, which they say is in-keeping with the “manner that matches the original’s construction.”

Completing the “awe-inspiring challenge,” Lego says, will be a “towering achievement.”

Features include observation platforms and lifts, arches, and Parisian lampposts.

