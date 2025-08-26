Lily Phillips and parents break down in tears over her controversial OnlyFans career

Lily Phillips and her parents broke down in tears as the OnlyFans model discussed the impact of her controversial career on her family.

Appearing on an episode of Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over on Monday (25 August), the adult content creator spoke with her parents via a Zoom call, where they questioned whether their parenting style had resulted in her producing the “degrading” videos.

Parents Lindsay and Emma questioned their daughter’s motivations. “Is it money?” they asked. “Because if it was money, we'd sell our house. You could have everything you want Lily if you gave it all up now.”

The 24-year-old soon broke down crying, as her parents became teary-eyed. She quickly left the room, telling producers: “I don't want to be on camera, I just need a moment.”