This man felt so passionate about finding evidence for The Loch Ness Monster, that he moved from England to The Scottish Highlands in the hope of getting a glimpse of the mythical creature.

Michael, a volunteer for The Loch Ness Centre was one of many attending the biggest hunt for the monster in 50 years over the weekend.

“I am living in hope that I get to see something,” he said, as he was stationed with binoculars at one of the 17 sighting points around the loch.