Rescued 200lb loggerhead sea turtle released back into Atlantic Ocean

A 200lb loggerhead sea turtle was successfully released into the Atlantic Ocean after being rescued and rehabilitated.

Ida the turtle was carried back into the ocean on 20 January, two days after being found on Long Key Island in Florida.

Several members of The Turtle Hospital carried her to the edge of the water in Marathon, where she made her way in and swam off as the crowd applauded.

The US Coast Guard had found her entangled in a trap line and handed her over to The Turtle Hospital, which checked her for injuries and ensured she was healthy enough to return to the ocean.