Vloggers backflip off Tower Bridge, plunging 30ft into Thames

A group of daredevils have shared footage of themselves backflipping 30ft from Tower Bridge into the River Thames.

Footage shared by Adam Szaniawski, 18, on Instagram, shows three people leaping into the water before a fourth joins them seconds later.

The police and the RNLI have previously warned against such activities, calling them “extremely dangerous”.

Szaniawski, who regularly posts his adrenaline-filled adventures online, jumped into the water alongside friends Alex Farrell and Toby.

The fourth person involved in the stunt wished to remain anonymous.

