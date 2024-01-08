Londoners strip down to underwear for annual No Trousers Tube Ride

Underwear was on full display in London as the annual No Trousers Tube Ride returned to the capital over the weekend.

Droves of people arrived at Newport Place, in Chinatown, before heading to the Underground to unveil their underwear of choice on Sunday afternoon.

Many were seen strutting down escalators or lining platforms as they showcased underwear of all styles and colours – from stripey boxers to black knickers to brightly coloured briefs.

Some participated with friends, while others braced the event alone.

Crowds were also seen in Euston station eagerly taking photos or filming participants.