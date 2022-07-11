Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
01:48
Big CAT rescue: Endangered lion with ear problems undergoes CAT scan at London Zoo
ZSL London Zoo’s veterinary team roared into action to treat a big cat with earache, hiring a CAT scanner to investigate an endangered Asiatic lion’s recurring ear infections.
Veterinarians treating 12-year-old Bhanu wanted to thoroughly investigate his troublesome left ear canal, after failed attempts to resolve the issue.
The lion was anaesthetised in his cosy den before being carefully transported to the mobile CAT scanner on the back of a flatbed truck.
From there, it took six members of the zoo’s team to gently lift the 180kg animal into the correct position.
01:21