Love Island star unrecognisable in pre-hair transplant video

Footage uncovered on YouTube shows a Love Island star looking completely unrecognisable, prior to a hair transplant in Turkey.

Harry Cooksley, 30, a contestant on this year’s series of the ITV dating show, jetted off to Turkey in 2018 to undergo the procedure.

Appearing in a YouTube video posted by the clinic he visited in Istanbul, Cooksley can be seen with much thinner hair as he chats to professionals ahead of the transplant.

The semi-professional footballer, who now sports a mullet, described the procedure as “the perfect experience”.