MAC Stack Mascara hailed ‘life-changing’ as new launch reveals incredible results

MAC Cosmetics has just released one of its biggest announcements of all time, the MAC Stack Mascara.

With two different mascara options, the brand new launch promises infinite ‘stacking’ potential, with huge volume guaranteed.

The biggest names in beauty have already been raving about the mascara, and it’s racked up hundreds of five-star reviews despite only launching last week.

Beauty fanatics can opt for either the Mega Brush or the Micro Brush, both retailing at £26.

There’s also a £12.50 travel size MAC Stack available.

