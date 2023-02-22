Martin Lewis reveals how to get £5 off at Asda and Lidl

Martin Lewis has shared how shoppers in Asda and Lidl can get £5 off their bill.

Speaking on his eponymous ITV show, the MoneySavingExpert founder revealed that customers can make the saving with just a few clicks on the stores’ apps.

Lidl’s offer, which expires at the end of the month, requires a minimum spend of £25 and the use of a promotional code.

Asda’s discount applies to new customers only, who can use the offer until the end of the month with no minimum spend.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.