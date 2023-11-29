Martin Lewis reveals top saving accounts with best interest rates

The top saving accounts from major high street banks have been revealed by money-saving expert Martin Lewis.

Mr Lewis highlighted the country’s best savings accounts during his Martin Lewis Money Show Live on Tuesday (28 November).

According to Mr Lewis, the top accounts include Nationwide with eight percent interest and First Direct with seven percent.

The episode focused on saving in general, but Martin placed extra emphasis on people improving their savings accounts. He stressed that everyone should have a savings account over five percent.