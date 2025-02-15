Martin Lewis shares how married couples can claim an extra £1,200

Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
02:09
Martin Lewis shares how married couples can claim free £1,200
Martin Lewis has shared how married couples and civil partners could claim up to an extra £1,200.
The Marriage Tax Allowance is available to those under the age of 90 and one person must be a non tax payer.
The financial guru explained how the non tax payer can apply to gov.uk to move 10 per cent of their allowance to the tax payer during the Martin Lewis Money Show Live on Thursday (13 February).
Martin said: “This will see a gain of £252 a year.
“This needs to be done quickly before the tax year end on 5 April. You can claim back up to four tax years, which equals a total gain of £1258.”
Up next
15:33
James Bay: ‘It’s taken a long time to be at peace in my own skin’
06:13
Discover Norway’s majestic fjords with Travel Smart
56:11
Cancelled: The rise and fall of Aung San Suu Kyi Documentary
02:58
Kissed without consent: The story behind that famous photo
04:42
What to do when you visit Jamaica
04:46
How to make the most of your trip to Italy’s Amalfi Coast
06:17
Here’s where to avoid the tourist crowds in Spain
05:14
How to make the most of your city break in the USA
02:03
How Melania and Donald Trump’s awkward kiss got everyone speculating
03:22
The Brookside kiss that made a lesbian storyline mainstream
02:15
The Spider-Man kiss was an ordeal for both actors but it was worth it
02:22
The green dress Keira Knightley wore everyone wanted
06:11
How filming took an actor to the Sahara and Arctic Ocean
07:50
The ‘intense challenge’ of filming Netflix’s American Primeval
06:21
Nicholas Hoult and Bill Skarsgård faced their fears filming Nosferatu
02:19
How Gotham got a fresh spin with The Penguin
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
00:36
Police officer wears capybara costume to make arrest in drug probe
01:20
Moment Hamas releases three hostages from Gaza as ceasefire holds
00:43
Chiltern Firehouse: Blaze rips through hotel and celebrity hotspot
00:53
Trump defends Vance’s claims Europe is ‘losing its freedom of speech’
00:21
What Arne Slot did moments before Merseyside derby red card
01:01
Alan Smith: Fergie tried to get me to join Man Utd while watching soap
00:25
Travis Kelce drops retirement hint after Super Bowl loss to Eagles
01:03