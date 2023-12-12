“Millions” of EE, O2, Three, and Vodafone customers could receive a payout of £1000 thanks to a new group legal case, Martin Lewis has explained.

Speaking on his ITV show on Tuesday (12 December), the MoneySavingExpert founder shared details of a legal claim that has been launched against the mobile phone networks alleging that the companies overcharged customers for phones after contracts had ended.

However, Lewis warned that it is “very early days” and “there is no need for anybody to do anything about this at the moment,” adding that claims could only be made if the case wins.