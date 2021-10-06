A two-year-old casually pulls a giant python out of his garden by yanking on its tail, hair-raising footage captures.

Australia's Monster Croc Wrangler Matt Wright filmed his son Banjo hauling the two-metre snake away.

The confident toddler grabs the huge snake's tail with both hands and begins pulling it onto the grass behind him.

Matt stands nearby, encouraging his son.

The irritable python starts to look over at Matt, seeing Banjo rush over to help.

"Oh no, oh no", the toddler repeats.

Matt advises the two-year-old to stay away from the snake's head and towards its tail.