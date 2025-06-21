Meghan Markle reacts to As Ever products selling out for the second time

Meghan Markle has reacted after nearly all of her As Ever products sell out within minutes for the second time despite her team's efforts to make sure they had more inventory.

The Duchess of Sussex said "you guys are doing it again, we're nearly sold out on everything and I can't believe it."

She said her and her team at the lifestyle brand had spent so much time making sure they had more stock, as she unveiled a new honey, an apricot spread and a rose wine.