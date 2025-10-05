Meghan shares behind the scenes video of surprise Paris Fashion Week trip

The Duchess of Sussex has shared a behind the scenes video from her surprise trip to Paris for Fashion Week.

Posting on Instagram on Sunday (5 October), the Duchess can be seen getting ready for the Balenciaga fashion show. She donned a white outfit of wide-leg trousers and a blazer from the collection for the show.

Meghan can also be seen hugging friend and fashion designer Pierpaolo Piccioli, who became the creative director of the fashion house in May after leaving Valentino following a 25-year-stint.

It was Meghan’s first time at the fashion event for more than a decade and her first trip to Europe since the 2023 Invictus Games.