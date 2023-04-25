Meghan Markle makes surprise appearance to introduce friend’s Ted Talk

The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise public appearance to introduce a longtime friend’s Ted Talk.

Meghan appeared in a video to introduce photographer Misan Harriman, who was about to deliver his speech.

“Our next speaker has an unmatched eye for a good photograph,” she said.

“I’ve experienced his talent firsthand as he has captured many meaningful milestones for me and my family, and I know there are many others who share in this experience.”

Photographs of the Sussexes that Harriman has captured include Princess Lilibet’s first birthday portrait.

