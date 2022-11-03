Nasa finds largest meteor impact crater on Mars since beginning of planet exploration

Nasa scientists have discovered the largest meteor impact crater on Mars since the beginning of the InSight lander Martian explorations.

This video illustrates the scale of the crater, comparing before and after images to show the impact of the strike.

Researchers were left scratching their heads after a magnitude 4 marsquake was recorded last Christmas eve, and have only recently discovered the cause.

The resulting crater left behind is around 492 feet across and 70 feet deep.

