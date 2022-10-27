NASA scientists play recording of 'sounds of Mars'

Nasa scientists from the agency's Insight mission have played a recording they say captures the "sounds of Mars."

Dr Bruce Banerdt, the mission's principal investigator, played this clip that reveals the sound of the planet's seismic waves.

Nasa’s Insight lander has been listening to Marsquakes since 2018, using such waves to gain vital insight into its deep structure.

During their briefing on their latest findings on Thursday (27 October), the team also said that Mars's crust is thicker than we once thought.

