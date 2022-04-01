Watch live as Nasa's next-generation moonrocket begins launch pad tests.

Nasa’s new Moon rocket, the Space Launch System, or SLS, is the largest, most powerful rocket since the Saturn V.

It reached the to the launch pad earlier this month after an almost 11-hour journey from the Vehicle Assembly Building, or VAB, at Kennedy Space Center.

Along with the Orion spacecraft, SLS is the vehicle that will return humans to the Moon as part of Nasa’s Artemis Moon program.

