Tory MP releases ‘cringey’ TikTok describing life as a Conservative politician

A Conservative MP has released a TikTok describing life as a Tory politician, which has been called ridiculed and mocked as “cringe-inducing.”

Dehenna Davison, 30, posted the TikTok on 1 February as part of the ‘Of Course’ trend on the app, which has been jumped on by teachers, doctors, and even corporate brands after going viral among Gen Z audiences.

“I’m a Tory MP, of course I only read The Telegraph,” Ms Davison says in one part of the video.

Viewers were quick to deride the MP, with one person commenting: “I’m a Tory MP, of course I don’t understand this meme format.”