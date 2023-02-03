World’s oldest dog crowned by Guinness Book of Records

Bobi, a 30-year-old Rafeiro do Alentejo, has been crowned the world’s oldest living dog and oldest dog ever by Guinness World Records, breaking a record that stood for almost a century.

It comes just weeks after Spike, 23, was given the title on 19 January.

The organisation later announced that it had found an even older dog - Bobi, who lives in Portugal.

Bobi’s breed normally has a life expectancy of around 12 to 14 years.

Bluey, an Australian dog who died in 1939, was the previous oldest dog ever at 29 years and five months.

