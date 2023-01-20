Chihuahua cross ‘abandoned in car park in 2009’ named world’s oldest living dog

A chihuahua cross from Ohio has claimed the Guinness World Record as the world’s oldest living dog.

Spike, who turned 23 years and 26 days old on Thursday, was found “severely neglected” and abandoned in a supermarket car park in 2009.

He was taken in by Rita Kimball and her family and is still going strong years later, despite being almost blind and hard of hearing.

Kimball first thought her pooch could be a record holder after watching a Jimmy Fallon episode which featured a picture of a former oldest living dog, who was younger than Spike.

