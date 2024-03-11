An American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter gave a lively translation of Ryan Gosling’s very pink performance of I’m Just Ken at the 2024 Oscars.

Topher González Ávila was part of the deaf interpreter team for the 96th Academy Awards on 10 March.

Mr González Ávila signed the whole Barbie song and even used air guitar to convey Gosling's colourful performance for deaf viewers of the show.

The team of interpreters including, April Jackson-Woodard, Jordan Lopez Jonathan Webb translated the more than three-hour show, taking turns to interpret jokes, award presentations as well as multiple musical performances.