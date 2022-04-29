Pole vaulter practices skills by leaping over tree

An Australian pole vaulter has been practising for his next competition in a rather unique fashion, by leaping over a tree.

Joel Pocklington, 36, perfectly propels himself over the four and a half metre branch as he trains at his athletics club in Melbourne.

The pole vault pro, who represented his country at national level in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, says he's always aimed to record himself clearing the jump.

“Whenever I was training at the club I always had my eye on the tree,” he said.

