Prince Harry on verge of tears as Justin Trudeau praises his Invictus Games legacy

The Duke of Sussex was close to tears as Justin Trudeau praised his Invictus Games legacy at the closing ceremony on Sunday, 16 February in Vancouver.

Prince Harry appeared emotional as the Canadian prime minister paid tribute to the royal's impact on injured military veterans and their families.

Harry received a lengthy standing ovation from the 20,000-strong audience.

In his closing address at the Rogers Stadium, he dedicated his speech from "one soldier to another" and praised athletes for “achieving the impossible."