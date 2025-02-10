Independent TV
01:00
Meghan’s words to Harry after he makes poignant book choice for Invictus Games’ children’s reading session
Meghan Markle held a reading event for young children at the Invictus Games, with a book chosen by husband Prince Harry.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are in Vancouver, Canada for the games this week, took time out of their schedule to meet with children of families attending the event.
During a reading session, Prince Harry chose a poignant book entitled “All are neighbours” for his wife to read.
As she started reading, Meghan thanked her husband for his choice of book, as he sat with the children to listen to the story.
