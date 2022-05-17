Prince Harry hopes his children ‘never experience online world as it exists now’

Prince Harry has said he hopes his children “never have to experience the online world as it exists now”.

The Duke of Sussex suggested new laws are needed to curb "hatred and harm" on the internet and to stop social media companies from using children as “digital experiments to make money”

“My kids are too young to have experienced the online world yet and I hope they never have to experience it as it exists now,” Harry said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.