Prince Louis’ best moments from platinum jubilee as he steals spotlight from Queen

Prince Louis treated royal fans to an adorable show across the platinum jubilee weekend, stealing the show with his cheeky behaviour.

The four-year-old at times outshone the Queen as he stood next to her front and centre on the balcony at Buckingham Palace.

He was also seen pulling faces next to his mother, Kate Middleton, as he watched the weekend festivities unfold and was even bounced up and down on Prince Charles’ lap during the jubilee pageant.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.