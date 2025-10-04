Prince William reveals ‘strict’ rule he and Kate impose on children

The Prince of Wales revealed that he and the Princess of Wales do not allow their children to have mobile phones.

Appearing on Eugene Levy’s Apple TV+ series The Reluctant Traveler, the actor asked if Prince William, Kate, and their children eat together. William replied: “Yes absolutely, yes definitely. So, we sit and chat, it's really important. None of our children have any phones, which we're very strict about.”

Levy then asked what his children play with instead of phones, and William revealed that Louis, seven, and Charlotte, 10, are avid trampoliners.

“As far as I can tell they just end up jumping up and down, beating each other up, most of the time,” he joked. “Apparently, there is an art to it.”