Prince William visibly moved as widow speaks about husband’s suicide

The Prince of Wales was visibly emotional as he spoke about suicide, and the need for better support for those at risk, with a bereaved mother.

Prince William had a moving conversation with campaigner Rhian Mannings, whose one-year-old son George died after suffering a seizure and whose husband Paul died by suicide five days later in 2012, to mark the launch of a new National Suicide Prevention Network, spearheaded by the Prince and Princess of Wales’s Royal Foundation, on World Mental Health Day on Friday (10 October).