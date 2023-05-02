Princess Anne has opened up about the growing decline in support of the British monarchy ahead of King Charles III’s coronation.

Speaking to CBC News, she explained that the wider royal family “don’t need to deal with” the issue, as “it is the monarch that is key to this and the constitution”.

“We as a family see ourselves there to support that role, what we do, we hope contributes to the monarchy,” Anne said.

She added that while there are “conversations” over the relevance of the monarchy, it provides “stability”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.