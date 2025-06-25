Princess Lilibet stars in Meghan’s teaser video for As Ever brand relaunch

The Duchess of Sussex has shared new footage of her and her daughter Lilibet in their family’s Montecito garden whilst teasing her As Ever brand relaunch on Monday (23 June).

In a clip posted on Instagram, Meghan can be seen in the garden scouring ingredients for her products, such as an apricot spread.

The four-year-old was filmed walking over a bridge hand-in-hand with her mother in their home.

“A little behind the scenes of @aseverofficial”, Meghan wrote, “Hope you enjoy your treats when they arrive this week!”

As Ever’s re-launch last Friday introduced two new products, a $28 limited-edition orange blossom honey and a $9 apricot spread.