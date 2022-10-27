A couple’s engagement photoshoot took a dramatic turn when the engagement ring fell from its box into the sand.

Kirsten Durand and Tory Parker rushed to race against the tide to find the £14,000 ring before it would be swept away.

An embrace by the couple led to a tumble, sending the jewellery flying away out of sight.

“We were freaking out,” Kirsten said, revealing they spent over two hours combing through the sand with sieves and a metal detector.

There was a happy ending, however, and the pair were reunited with their ring.

