Firemen use bare hands to remove python coiled within live wires

Firemen used their bare hands to remove a large python that was coiled within live wires in the Philippines.

Footage shows a firefighter climbing a ladder to retrieve the snake coiled along a concrete post in Tagbilaran City, Bohol, on 24 January.

One crew member used a pole to reach the reptile and carefully grabbed it with his hands, with only a pair of small white gloves to protect him.

The snake tries to bite him but the man’s tight grip rendered it helpless. The crew took turns holding its head as they carried it down the ladder

The animal was surrendered to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to relocate the animal away from the residents.