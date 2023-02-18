Traffic officers pull out python hiding under car

Traffic officers pulled out a reticulated python that was hiding under a car in the Philippines.

Passers-by tried to extract the reptile from the vehicle left in a carpark in Alabang, Metro Manila on February 7 morning, before the guards could arrive and rescue the animal.

Footage shows how the traffic officers grappled with the beast as it clung tightly to its hiding spot.

“An uninvited guest was found hiding under my car. I was lucky that people saw it and alerted me or I would have took it home”, said the driver.

The python was later released away from the neighbourhood.

