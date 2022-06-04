Queen Elizabeth laughs on video call to celebrate Australians of the Year

The Queen laughed and smiled during a virtual call with the Australians of Year and the country’s governor-general who was presenting the award.

She took part in the Australian celebrations to commend the award recipients on their “marvellous work” as she celebrates her Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen was in a good spirits throughout the meeting, making jokes and laughing, with some of the attendees remarking with some surprise on her “cheeky” sense of humour.

