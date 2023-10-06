Watch: Giant rat and otter spark chaos on plane when they escape mid-flight

A giant rat and otter sparked chaos on board a flight to Taiwan after escaping from a passenger’s hand luggage in mid-air.

Shocked passengers spotted the rodent en route to the bathroom on Wednesday, sparking a search that also uncovered the otter under a traveller’s seat.

This footage shows the plane thrown into chaos, as VietJet cabin crew battled to recapture the furry creatures.

One passenger who recorded the scene said the incident culminated with a staff member being bitten by the rat, before the crew wrestled the animals into black plastic bags.