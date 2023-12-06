Pilot reveals ‘lie’ they always tell passengers on flights

A pilot has claimed in a Reddit post that he commonly tells a lie to passengers on board flights that are running late.

The social media user admitted that, although crew may tell passengers that they are able to make up time in the air, this is not often true.

"There is very little we can actually do to 'make-up time'. The longer the flight, the more we can do, but still, we're talking 5-10 minutes, not an hour," they explained.