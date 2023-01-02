Angry locals erect sign warning of ‘stupid thin road’ after traffic chaos

Angry locals in Burley, Leeds, have taken matters into their own hands after they became fed up with “constant” crashes and traffic jams on a narrow stretch of road.

A sign warning of the “stupid thin road” was erected at the bottom of the hill by annoyed residents who wanted to try and ease the chaos.

One business owner said it’s “not an exaggeration” to say that there’s “constant beeping and constant crashes from the road.”

Another resident said she hoped the sign would make people more “mindful” of how narrow the road is.

Sign up for our newsletters.